SHREVEPORT, La. -- A woman is in custody in connection with the death of one child and injury to another who were thrown from a bridge into Cross Lake Friday morning, authorities said.
The woman, in her mid 30s, was driving a Dodge van, that was stopped by Waskom, Texas police and Shreveport police at the Louisiana-Texas line around 2:30 p.m.
A third child -- initially believed to have also been thrown into the lake -- has been located and is safe.
Shreveport police at first would not confirm if the two children were thrown from the Interstate 220 bridge. SPD spokeswoman Sgt. Angie Wilhite said they had received conflicting stories about what happened and were still sorting out the details.
But by Friday afternoon, police were leaning toward the possibility the children were tossed from a lower bridge on South Lakeshore that's near the I-220 bridge.
Detectives do not believe what happened was a random act of violence, Wilhite said.
The ages of the children have not been released. It is believed they are siblings, but police would not confirm that.
Wilhite emphasized the need for anyone who saw the gray Dodge van to call the Police Department.
"We've been given conflicting, there's been conflicting statements so we're not going to say that happened until we know that happened," Wilhite said early Friday afternoon. "Putting bad information out there could be ... devastating to our case so until we determine that we're not going to release that because I will tell you we do have conflicting statements; we have 2 different stories on that."
SPD detectives retrieved videos from homes in the area and interviewed potential witnesses.
Units were dispatched to the area -- Lake Pointe Place off Willow Point Drive -- before 11 a.m. after a call came in about a dead child in the water.
Cross Lake Patrol then rescued a second child in the same area. That child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
Because of the initial information of a third child possibly also being in the water, a multi-agency search effort continued. At one point, CPSO, SFD and SPD had 24 units on the scene. They were then joined by state police, Bossier sheriff's deputies and Bossier City firefighters. Boats and a helicopter were used in the search.
Deputy Police Chief Antoine White said this morning that officers were going door-to-door in the neighborhood to see if they can find out what happened to the children.
"We really need the public's help," White said in getting more information.
All agencies had cleared the scene by 3 p.m.