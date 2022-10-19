SHREVEPORT, La. - A man and two children are dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night.
According to authorities, a domestic dispute occurred around 8 o'clock at a mobile home on Klug Pines Road. Police said during the dispute a woman was injured and the man involved then took the two children from the home by force to Bill Cockrell Metro Park.
The man then shot both children and turned the gun on himself at the park. Police found the man, and a baby less than a year old dead inside of a car. The other child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where the toddler died early Wednesday morning, police said.
Details on the victims' identities and other information surrounding the abduction have not been released.