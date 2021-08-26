SHREVEPORT, La. -- A special City Council meeting has been called for 3 p.m. Friday to talk about the police chief's future.
A resolution authored by council members Jerry Bowman and LeVette Fuller asks for a vote of confidence or no confidence in Chief Ben Raymond and requests the mayor take steps to appoint a new chief.
The resolution states the officers and employees deserve "to be under the leadership of someone who will lead them in the right direction."
The resolution goes on to point out that the Police Department has been "crippled with being understaffed and unable to fill vacant positions," leaving it with over 100 vacancies and putting a strain on current officers.
If approved, the resolution asks Mayor Adrian Perkins to seek Raymond's resignation and begin a search for a new chief "who can lead the police department and make Shreveport's citizens to feel safe again."
The meeting is open to the public.