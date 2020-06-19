BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A "2 City Walk for Justice and Equality" set for Sunday evening in Bossier City will cause motorists to take alternate routes along some city streets.
The group, Please Stop the Killing, headed by the Rev. Donzell Hughes and Lee Jeter, will gather at Stonewall Baptist Church on Texas Street and walk to the center of the Texas Street bridge. The march is expected to run from 6 to 8 p.m.
Bossier City police will have officers staged along the route to assist with traffic control. They advise motorists there will no access to East Texas Street from Hamilton west. Traffic moving north and south can use River Colony Drive.
The roadways along East Texas Street will gradually reopen to vehicle traffic once all participants have passed those sections of the route.