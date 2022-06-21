SHREVEPORT, La. - Two men from Shreveport were sentenced Tuesday by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. for illegally possessing firearms, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.
Damontra Vonravious Mandigo, 22, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Mandigo was arrested in March 2021 after Shreveport Police Department officers on patrol came in contact with him and searched his vehicle, finding a Zastava 7.62x39mm pistol. Officers were aware that Mandigo was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. He was arrested and later admitted to agents that the firearm was his.
Mandigo’s prior felony convictions were for illegal use of a weapon in 2011 and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2018.
Tramarciea Jovan Ruffins, also known as “JJ,” 29, was sentenced to just over four years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Ruffins was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 13 and he pleaded guilty on Feb. 28.
He was also was arrested in March 2021 when Shreveport police and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) attempted to make contact with him and another man on Cooper Road. They led officers on a chase that ended with a crash.
Ruffins and the other man ran, but a K-9 found them hidden in a closet in a house on Tulsa Street. Officers searched the area and found firearms loaded with ammunition against the side wall of the residence where they were hiding.
Ruffins admitted to law enforcement officers that he had been in possession of the Smith and Wesson .45-caliber pistol.
Ruffins was previously convicted of aggravated battery in 2014 and felon in possession of a firearm in 2018.
Both of these cases were investigated by the ATF and Shreveport Police Department and were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford.