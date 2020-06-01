MINDEN, La. – Two chronically absent City Council members showed up for a special meeting Wednesday to vote on a single agenda item – approval of a resolution to ensure receipt of a $30,000 airport grant.
However, fast forward to today, when the regular monthly meeting agenda is chocked full of matters that have been awaiting action for three months, the two council members – Tericka Williams-Walker and Vincen Bradford – again boycott the session.
Walker and Bradford have not hidden the reason they are intentionally absent. Both told KTBS in late May they are not in favor of the items Mayor Terry Gardner places on the agenda. Their absences mean the council lacks a quorum and cannot conduct business.
The council needs a fifth member to convene a meeting. Gardner has tried to remedy that by putting appointment of a District A member on the agenda. But Walker and Bradford are opposed to Gardner’s recommendation of Larry Gibson to fill the seat formerly held by Herbert Taylor III, who resigned after a residency lawsuit was filed.
Gardner has presented the Gibson recommendation, election of a mayor pro tem, employment of two police officers and a firefighter, appointment of a Main Street board member, adding signatures to the checking accounts and setting a special election for District A on regular meeting agendas and special meeting agendas since April.
The council faces a June 17 deadline to call a special election on Nov. 3 for the District A seat. It will cost the city between $10,000 to $15,000 if it misses that deadline because the election will have to be held on a date where the city will have to bear the cost on its own instead of sharing with other entities with candidates or issues on the ballot.
But when Gardner asked today if council members Pam Bloxom and Keith Beard had any comments to make, Bloxom asked Gardner to consider calling a special meeting this week with a limited agenda. Most important, she said, is the adoption of a resolution ordering the special election.
“If we get that then anybody who wants to qualify can do so in July to make the Nov. 3 election,” Bloxom said. She hopes Walker and Bradford “can understand the urgency and be a little bit considerate of people who live in District A.”
So Gardner said he would set the meeting for Wednesday to consider calling the special election and approving another pending airport grant.
For some good news, though, City Clerk Michael Fluhr also gave an informal report on sales taxes, saying the May report for collections received in April is higher than a year ago. The May report indicates $506,000 in sales tax collections in the city, compared to $482,000 a year ago.
Some entities were not so lucky, as the parish economic development district saw a 58 percent decrease, Fluhr said. And the tourism district which is fed by hotel-motel occupancy was down 59 percent, he added.
But the Webster Parish School Board faired about as well as the city, only seeing a $7,000 decline in sales tax collections from year-to-year.
The positive financial picture shows that residents shopped at home during the coronavirus shutdown, Fluhr said, adding “because the sales tax revenue came from the retailers.”
“I say that’s great news for the city of Minden,” he said.
As for Walker and Bradford, both face court dates later this month and in early July in response to a writ of mandamus filed last month by District Attorney Schuyler Marvin to force the two to explain to a judge why they are not performing duties required of them by law.