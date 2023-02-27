SHREVEPORT, La. -- A second person has died as a result of a triple shooting Sunday afternoon in a south Shreveport neighborhood.
One man died at the scene.
Shreveport police said Monday the second died after being taken to the hospital. The third is expected to recover.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Rainbow Drive between Aaron Place and Grand Berry Place. Police found the three gunshot victims inside a car that crashed into a tree.
Local residents said the gunfire was the result of a rolling gun battle.
A stolen gray Camaro was found abandoned away from the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Shreveport police ask anyone with information to call 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.