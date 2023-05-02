2 dead, 2 injured, including BCPD officer, in armed robbery; suspect arrested

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Two people are dead and a Bossier City police officer and another person are being treated for gunshot wounds sustained during and after an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a gas station on Industrial Drive.
The store's clerk and a customer were killed, a source with knowledge of the situation told KTBS.
The Bossier Parish coroner's van arrived on the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Cortrell Burks, 50, who was taken into custody at the scene, was not injured. Burks is also suspected of stabbing and shooting a woman and injuring four other people in Alabama on Sunday.
The Bossier City police officer was shot multiple times. His injuries are described as moderate. He's being treated at Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport.
Another person who was in the parking lot reportedly was shot in the leg and is still hospitalized.
Officers were called to the scene on a shots fired call. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the area where a Valero gas station and Mexican restaurant share a building.
A source told KTBS when the gunman entered the store he met resistance of some kind. That's when he opened fire, shooting the clerk and a customer.
As officers arrived in response to a 911 call, the man came out of the store and exchanged gunfire with the officers, Louisiana State Police spokeswoman Trooper LeAnn Hodges said.
A witness told KTBS she heard the first shots. She looked into the store and "saw it wasn't going right." She called 911 and officers were there in less than a minute.
The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she saw a man lying on the floor inside the store with someone standing over him. The man appeared to have a wound to his head, she said.
As soon as Bossier City officers arrived, "shots were fired all over again," the woman said.
Burks is held in the Bossier Max Facility. He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery. Bond is set at $2.3 million on the armed robbery and attempted murder charges. There is no bond on the first-degree murder charges.
Burks was named as a person of interest in the death of Erica Williams, 40, who was found stabbed to death Center Point, Ala., when Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were doing a welfare check Sunday night, according to WBRC.
Burks is believed to have then traveled to the 800 block of 48th Street North in Birmingham and fired multiple shots into a home. It is believed this location is the home of Williams’ mother. Four people were reportedly struck by gunfire, WBRC reported.