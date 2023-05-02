BOSSIER CITY, La. – Two people are dead and a Bossier City police officer and another person are being treated for gunshot wounds sustained during and after an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a gas station on Industrial Drive.
The store's clerk and a customer were killed, a source with knowledge of the situation told KTBS.
The Bossier Parish coroner's van arrived on the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m.
One person is in custody. He was not injured and he's not yet been publicly identified.
The police officer was shot multiple times. His injuries are described as moderate. He's being treated at Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport.
Another person who was in the parking lot reportedly was shot in the leg.
Officers were called to the scene on a shots fired call. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the area where a Valero gas station and Mexican restaurant share a building.
A source told KTBS when the gunman entered the store he met resistance of some kind. That's when he opened fire, shooting the clerk and a customer.
As officers arrived in response to a 911 call, the man came out of the store and exchanged gunfire with the officers, Louisiana State Police spokeswoman Trooper LeAnn Hodges said.
A witness told KTBS she heard the first shots. She looked into the store and "saw it wasn't gong right." She called 911 and officers were there in less than a minute.
The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she saw a man lying on the floor inside the store with someone standing over him. The man appeared to have a wound to his head, she said.
As soon as Bossier City officers arrived, "shots were fired all over again," the woman said.
Louisiana State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting while Bossier City police are investigating the armed robbery and initial shooting.