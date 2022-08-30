MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield.
Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
The couple's child, a toddler, was at the home, too. The child was not injured, Richardson said.
Colbert and Adkins had an on-and-off relationship. Sheriff's deputies have responded to one previous call involving the two, but it was not this year.
Detectives are investigating what led up the fatal encounter Monday night at Adkins' home. There were no witnesses to the shooting; however, a third party who was on the phone with Adkins overheard an altercation between her and Colbert. She then called the sheriff's office to report she heard a gunshot in the background Richardson said.