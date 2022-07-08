MANSFIELD, La. – Lengthy investigations by DeSoto Parish sheriff’s detectives led to the arrests Thursday and today of two men on child molestation charges.
Booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center Friday are Timothy Lee Fuller, 54, of Grand Cane, and Marti M. Zebbs, 42, of Mansfield.
Their arrests are the result of separate investigations.
Fuller is charged with two counts of molestation of a juvenile, and Zebbs is charged with one count of the same crime.
The alleged molestations happened years ago, with one case dating approximately 14 years prior and the other approximately 24 years prior.
Both men remain behind bars without bond.