SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police were called to the intersection of Youree Drive and East Washington Street Monday morning to a shots fired call.
Police said the occupants of two car were shooting at one another in a running gun battle.
Two occupants in one of the cars were detained at the scene after police located their vehicle parked behind a building.
Police said a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the inside of the vehicle.
Detectives and patrol officers were still on the scene Monday afternoon investigating.
The second vehicle left the scene.