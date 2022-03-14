Shootout 2 detained

East Washington at Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police were called to the intersection of Youree Drive and East Washington Street Monday morning to a shots fired call.

Police said the occupants of two car were shooting at one another in a running gun battle.

Two occupants in one of the cars were detained at the scene after police located their vehicle parked behind a building.

Police said a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the inside of the vehicle.

Detectives and patrol officers were still on the scene Monday afternoon investigating.

The second vehicle left the scene.

