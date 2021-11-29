DIXIE INN, La. - State police say two men died Sunday in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 20 just west of Dixie Inn.
Troopers say an SUV occupied by Myphuong Thi Truong, 44, and Leslie T. Truong, 62, both of Georgetown Texas hit a deer.
Shortly after the initial crash, 41-year-old Rafael Escobar Lopez of Waxahachie, Texas, was driving a pickup that stopped behind the SUV.
A third vehicle driven by Omar Gonzalez, 44, of Mission, Texas, struck the rear of the pickup. That impact caused the pickup to hit both Myphuong Thi Truong and Leslie T. Truong, who were standing in the roadway.
Myphuong Thi Truong was pronounced dead on the scene. Leslie T. Truong was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Gonzalez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Minden Medical Center where was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.