ARCADIA – Two men have been disqualified from running in the race for sheriff in Bienville Parish, leaving only incumbent Sheriff John Ballance and one challenger on the Oct. 14 ballot.
A Bienville Parish District judge on Monday disqualified candidates Brian Taylor and Tony Thompson. Both men failed to pay state income taxes even though each indicted he had on qualifying documents.
Taylor also has felony criminal charges pending in Bienville Parish connected with the alleged interference of two repo agents in an incident that happened in May. The charges, however, did not factor into his disqualification.
Thompson is a retired Shreveport police officer who owns a small business in the parish.
Ballance is seeking his seventh term in office. He began serving as sheriff in July 2000.
His sole challenger, Henry Ford, is a former Army veteran and sheriff’s deputy who spent 25 years with the state police before his retirement.