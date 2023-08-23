RUSTON, La. – A Homer attorney appears to be the new state representative for District 11 with the disqualification of two other candidates in the race.
A Lincoln District Court judge on Tuesday disqualified Deandre Alexander of Arcadia and Ray Ivory Sr. of Gibsland.
That left Rashid “Mon” Young of Homer as the unopposed candidate.
Young is a former Claiborne Parish teacher and small business owner who now runs his own law firm, Young Law Firm PLLC.
District 11 encompasses all of Claiborne Parish, a portion of the northern end of Bienville Parish and the southwest corner of Lincoln Parish.
State Rep. Patrick Jefferson has represented the district for three terms but was prohibited from running again.