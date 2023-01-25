FRIERSON, La. -- At least two dogs in a Frierson subdivision have died from anti-freeze poisoning, and DeSoto Parish sheriff's investigators are asking for input from the public.
The dogs were among four that have been affected in the area of Stonehaven Drive in Frierson. A veterinarian confirmed poisoning as the cause of death of the two dogs.
Investigators talked with multiple people in the area Tuesday after getting a report about possible animal poisoning.
It's not yet determined if the poisoning was done maliciously or if the dogs got into something that was left in the neighborhood by mistake, the sheriff's office said.
So, the sheriff's office is asking anyone in the area who have have had an outside pet get sick or die suddenly to call the office at (318) 872-3956 and ask to speak with an investigator.