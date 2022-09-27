BATON ROUGE, La. -- Louisiana law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty during 2021 -- including two from Webster Parish -- will be commemorated by the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement in a special Medal of Honor ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday at Louisiana's Old State Capitol.
The Louisiana Law Enforcement Medal of Honor was established by the Louisiana Legislature in 1997 to recognize the service and ultimate sacrifice made by law enforcement officers for the protection and safety of the citizens of Louisiana.
This year, the commission will be honoring the following officers:
- Stephen Christopher Arnold (detective) – Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Austin Spencer Bush (patrolman) – Houma Police Department
- William Earl Collins Jr. (officer) – Doyline Police Department and Webster Parish Sheriff's Office
- Trey Copeland (officer) – Cotton Valley Police Department and Webster Parish Sheriff's Office
- Charles F. Dotson (sergeant) – Baton Rouge Police Department
- Adam Gaubert (master trooper) – Louisiana State Police
- Randy James Guidry (officer) – Youngsville Police Department
- Martinus Mitchum (reserve deputy constable) – 2nd City Court of New Orleans Constable’s Office
- Theresa Elizabeth Simon (sergeant) – Slidell Police Department
The commission will also honor a K-9 at the ceremony: K-9 “Ivar,” Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
At the conclusion of this year’s ceremony, the number of Medal of Honor recipients will have reached a total of 142 since the program’s inception (and four K-9 honorees).