SHREVEPORT, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that two felons have been sentenced in U.S. District Court for illegal possession of firearms.
Three-time convicted felon sentenced
Angelo Demario Young, 30, of Shreveport, was sentenced on a federal firearms charge by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to seven years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after being convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to documents filed with the court on June 11, Young recorded himself shooting a Glock .357 pistol at a shooting range in Shreveport and posted it to Facebook.com. Young has multiple prior felony convictions, including illegal possession of a stolen firearm (2009), possession with intent to distribute narcotics (2015), and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon (2017). Federal law prohibits anyone who has been convicted of a felony to possess a firearm.
Shreveport man sentenced for federal firearms crimes
Quinton Washington, 35, of Shreveport, was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, by Hicks for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the guilty plea, on Aug. 23, 2018 law enforcement agents executed an arrest warrant for Washington at a house in Caddo Parish. During the operation, law enforcement found Washington and a firearm inside the house. Washington has multiple prior felony convictions, both in Louisiana and Texas.