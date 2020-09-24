SHREVEPORT, La. – Two former Shreveport postal carriers have been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Acting U. S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release Shinice Jordan, 32, faces charges of theft of mail and one count of delay or destruction of mail.
The indictment accused Jordan of taking a Walmart gift card from a letter in 2019.
Sedarius Howard, 33, was charged with one count of delay or destruction of mail that occurred in March.
If convicted, both Jordan and Howard face up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
The indictments were returned Wednesday.