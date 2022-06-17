BENTON, La. -- Residents of south Bossier Parish will have the opportunity to choose between two Fourth of July fireworks displays, according to information given the parish police jury Wednesday by Parish Administrator Butch Ford.
Ford said in addition to the KTBS fireworks show on the Red River near the Boardwalk, a second display will be presented near the gazebo across the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway from the Brookshire Grocery Arena.
"We'll be participating (as a sponsor) in the freedom festivities with KTBS, but this time there will be two locations. For the first time, citizens in south Bossier will be able to choose either location to see the fireworks and it will be great," Ford said. "And this will be televised live by KTBS."
One advantage for south Bossier residents will be the convenience of parking, Ford said, telling police jury members that traffic at the Boardwalk is "unbelievable" during the fireworks.
"We'll close the Arthur Ray Teague from 9 p.m. until 10 p.m. and the fireworks will start at 9:30," he said. "In past we talked with KTBS about doing both locations. This is going to be much larger than we had envisioned. It's great news."
During Wednesday's meeting, police jury members also:
• Adopted property tax millage rates for 2022.
• Adopted EMS User Fee for the year 2022.
• Adopted Acreage Tax for the year 2022.
• Approved the application of Phil Lewis to the Benton-Parish MPC for a zoning amendment for agricultural purposes for 26.22 acres located at the southwest corner of English Road and state Highway 162.
• Approved the site plan for H2 office building at 1662 Highway 162.
• Adopted an amendment to the parish code of ordinances to add “South Bossier Park.”
• Approved the plat of the proposed development of Linton Road subdivision.
• Approved the minor plat for Tamara B. Wynn located off Oliver Road.
• Approved the plat of the proposed development of Dalco Brownlee subdivision located off Old Brownlee Road.
• Scheduleda public hearing on July 18 to consider increasing the speed limit on Myers Road from 10 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour.
• Scheduled a public hearing on July 18 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Ace Acres subdivision located off English Road.
• Scheduled a public hearing on July 18, to consider approval of the minor plat of the Grisham Property located off Highway 162.
• Scheduled a public hearing on July 18 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Heartwood Acres subdivision located off Crouch Road.
• Scheduled a public hearing on July 18 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Morgan Acres subdivision located off Padgett Road.
• Accepted report on meeting of the Recreation Fund Program Committee.
• Discussed proposed Plan A and Plan B1 for parish police jury redistricting maps.
• Proclaimed June 26 as Pastor Uelyss “Buddy” Reed, Jr. Day.
• Approved renewal of the service agreement between the McKeon Group and the Bossier Parish Police Jury.
• Adopted a resolution supporting Halliburton Energy Services, Inc., 4720 Industrial Dr. Extension, Bossier City, and allowing them to receive the local benefits of the Enterprise Zone Program.
• Approved certificate of substantial completion and change order for the Benton Road turn lane extensions at Interstate 220.
• Approved a proposal from Beast Engineering, LLC, for construction engineering services for Bossier north/south corridor phase II.
• Approved a standard form of agreement between Bossier Parish Police Jury and Volkert, Inc. for professional services for the Bossier north/south corridor phase II.
• Accepted a quote received from Budd’s Construction, for repair of a gravity main located at 308 Plum Orchard, Magnolia Chase subdivision, on behalf of Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1.
• Agreed to help fund a digital speed limit sign at the intersection of Brownlee Road and Wimple Road.