SHREVEPORT, La. – Two local men involved in separate drug and firearms crimes have been sentenced to federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Dale Wayne Green Jr., 39, to 3 years and 3 months for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. He'll be on supervised release for three years when he gets out of prison.
A federal jury convicted Green in April after hearing evidence of his June 2019 arrest on Harrison Street in Shreveport. Shreveport/Caddo Narcotics Task Force agents had Green under surveillance there and documented the activity of people who were in and out.
When agents approached Green he dropped something on the ground and walked away. An agent picked it up and found cocaine in individually wrapped packages inside a sandwich bag. Green also had a large amount of cash and car keys in his pocket.
A K-9 officer conducted a sniff search of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. Green gave consent to search and agents found a loaded handgun in the console. Also found in the car were numerous personal documents belonging to Green.
Green’s previous felony conviction was for manslaughter in Caddo Parish in 2002. Because of that conviction, Green was not supposed to have any firearms or ammunition.
The ATF, Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon B. Brown and Mike T. Shannon prosecuted the case.
In the separate case, Miquon Gerrod Rachal, 29, of Bossier City, was sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Rachal pleaded guilty on Feb. 24.
State troopers arrested Rachal on July 6, 2020 for having flashing purple lamps under his vehicle. Rachal could find his driver's license or proof of insurance.
The trooper noticed a marijuana smell, and Rachal admitted to smoking it. During a search, the trooper found a small amount of marijuana and a loaded semi-automatic pistol under the driver’s seat.
Rachal admitted the gun was his and knew that as a convicted felon he wasn't supposed to have it. Rachal has prior felony convictions for possession of marijuana in 2012, simple robbery in 2013 and attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon in 2015.
The ATF and Louisiana State Police conducted this investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille Gilreath prosecuted the case.