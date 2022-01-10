TEXARKANA, Ark. - Miller County sheriff's deputies have identified two bodies found close to a Mercer Bayou boat ramp near Smith Park on Sunday.
The park is about 26 miles south of Texarkana.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Williams Hines, 49, and his 52-year-old wife, Lisa, died as a result of single gunshot wounds.
Deputies said a suspected weapon was recovered at the scene.
The bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock.
The shooting remains under investigation.