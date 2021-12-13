CARTHAGE, Texas - Two Haughton men died Saturday in a three-vehicle accident on Texas Highway 315 east of Carthage.
Texas troopers say a Freightliner was stopped to make a left turn onto FM 108 and a pickup carrying the two Haughton men was stopped behind the 18-wheeler. Investigators said a Mack truck failed to slow down for the stopped vehicles and hit the pickup causing it to hit the Freightliner and burst into flames.
The driver of the Mack truck, identified as James Wilson, 34, of Savannah, Georgia, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Freightliner, Gregory Baulkman, 53, of Shreveport, was taken to an East Texas medical center.
The accident remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.