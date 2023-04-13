NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested both suspects in the shooting death of a Natchitoches man on Wednesday.
Today, a 17-year-old was arrested for second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile. He was arrested without incident and placed in Ware Youth Center in Coushatta.
Wednesday night, police arrested Johnny Williams, 21, for principal to second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
The shooting at an apartment complex on North Melrose Avenue was reported just before 11 a.m. and claimed the life of Joshua Chism, 21, of Natchitoches. Police said he suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.