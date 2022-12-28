Natchitoches Police Department

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a toddler on Christmas day. 

Damian Jewett, 27, and Jocelyn Crenshaw, 23, both of Natchitoches, are charged with negligent homicide, a NPD spokesman said Wednesday in a news release. 

Both were booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. 

Officers responded to medical emergency call around 4:22 p.m. Sunday at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments and found the 1-year-old child unresponsive.  Life-saving measures were attempted but the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office. 

NPD detectives arrested Jewett and Crenshaw after a follow-up investigation. 

The news release does not identify gender of the child nor the relationship between the couple and the child. 

 
