LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A Lafayette Parish grand jury has indicted two men in the death of a pizza delivery man.
News outlets report a grand jury indicted 22-year-old Ferris Martin and 30-year-old Kevin Morrison on Wednesday for first-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old William Kline in December 2016.
Police say Kline worked for Papa John's and was delivering a pizza in when he was fatally shot. Authorities say when deputies arrived on scene, Kline was found lying face down outside of a building suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.
It's unclear if either Martin or Morrison has an attorney.