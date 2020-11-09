SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two people were injured by gunfire during a trail riding event attended by about 1,000 people, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release.
The outdoor gathering was held in the 11000 block of Gamm Road. The event sponsored by a local trail riding club featured live music, bon fires, food and alcohol sales.
Deputies were called there at 1:32 a.m. Sunday after a fight broke out near the stage and a private security team fired a shotgun into the air to break it up. Witnesses then reported hearing others in the crowd firing guns.
A 16-year-old girl was shot in the hand and was taken by private vehicle to North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian. An 18-year-old man was taken by private vehicle to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he underwent surgery for a gunshot to the shoulder.
The incident remains under investigation by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Matt Purgerson at 318-675-2170 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.