SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after police say he was shot Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at the Clark Gas station near Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue around 2:22 a.m.
Police said a man and a woman was shot several times at the gas station by a group of males.
The man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, while the woman has non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the males took off from the store after the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, call the Shreveport police department or Caddo Crimestoppers.