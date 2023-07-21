SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two people were injured and a young girl was rescued from the crossfire during a Friday afternoon shooting on Stoner Avenue.
Now the search is on for the lone gunman.
"We have you on video. We’re fixing to know who you are and we are going to come get ya," said Shreveport police Sgt. Angie Wilhite.
One of the two victims is suffering from life-threatening injuries, Wilhite said.
The second person, located a short distance away from the scene, had a gunshot injury to his shin.
Police are looking for a gray 2020 Nissan Sentra with Louisiana license plate No. 406EFX. Wilhite said the armed man was a passenger in the car.
The shooting was reported just before 3:30 p.m. at a gas station in the 500 block of Stoner Avenue. Officers found one man lying on the ground next to a white Honda Civic.
Information gathered so far from witnesses and the store's surveillance camera showed two men arrive in the Civic followed by at least two men in the Sentra. As soon as a passenger in the Civic got out of the car, a man sitting in the back seat of the Sentra also got out and started shooting.
It appeared the victim was struck "pretty much immediately," Wilhite said.
The Civic driver got out too and was shot. The shooter then tried to fire more shots at the man who was lying on the ground, Wilhite said.
As bullets were flying, a young girl was caught in the middle. An unidentified man picked her up and got her out of the way to prevent her from being seriously wounded or killed, Wilhite said.
"That was heroic thing he did to run in the middle of that thing and rescue that young child," she added.
Wilhite said police would like for the man to come forward. Officers also want to identify the young girl to make sure she was not hurt.
"Guys, that's ridicules," Wilhite said about shooter's disregard for the child.
Detectives at the scene have video of the incident and identifying information on the Sentra.
"So the best bet is to come ... surrender yourself right away," Wilhite said.