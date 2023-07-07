TEXARKANA, Texas – Two inmates escaped earlier Friday morning from the Bi-State Justice Center jail in Texarkana.
Bowie County sheriff's deputies say Wayne Land, 39, and J.C. Kirby, 38, were discovered missing after a jail count. Camera footage confirmed they left the jail on foot and were headed west toward Texas Boulevard wearing street clothes.
Land was being held on a charge of burglary and failing to appear in court. Kirby was arrested in December 2022 on a parole violation. Both men face escape charges.
Anyone knowing the escapees' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at 903-798-3149.