FARMERVILLE, La. — Authorities are searching for two 16-year-old male juveniles in connection with a homicide that occurred last week in Farmerville, according to the Farmerville Police Department.
Police said the teenagers are being sought on charges of second-degree murder.
After days of withholding the names of the juveniles, due to their ages, Friday, in a public social media post, Farmerville Police Department identified the teens as Lavonte Holly and Keejuan Hendricks, both of Farmerville.
Authorities said Holly and Hendricks are to be considered armed and dangerous.
The search for the juveniles comes on the heels of Farmerville police officers responding to a call in reference to a shooting in the 2500 block of Camp Road around 11:3 p.m. Aug 20, according to Farmerville Police Chief Ernest "Bim" Coulbertson.
Upon their arrival, police located Christopher Nolan, 30, of Bernice, inside his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from a single gunshot wound. Nolan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coulberston said it appears the motive was robbery. The victim had reportedly given Holly and Hendricks a ride. After they reached their destination, the victim was shot and killed and the juveniles fled, Coulberston said.
Anyone with information on their location is asked to call Farmerville Police Department at (318)-368-2226 or Crime Stoppers of Union Parish at (318)-368-9679.