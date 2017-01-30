Shreveport Police had their hands full Sunday with a string of shootings that left left two people dead and at least seven wounded. The spate of crimes began about 1am.
Here's a breakdown of the shootings according to Shreveport Police:
- The latest shooting happened just before 8:30pm Sunday in the 700 block of West 68th Street. Treazure Lindsey, 32, was shot in the arm and treated at the scene. Lindsey told police he was walking around the apartment complex when several gunshots rang out. No descriptions of a suspect or suspect vehicle has been released.
- About 6:30pm Sunday, police were called to a shooting at the corner of Alto Vista and Clarke Avenue. Officers found two shooting victims, both who were reportedly injured after a silver, four door car drove past their home and fired shots at them. The victims, a male and female juvenile, suffered minor injuries, with the female juvenile being transported to University Health hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. The male, who was treated on scene, also suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Both victims were outside of the home when shots were fired. There were no other injuries reported.
- One person was injured in a shooting about 10am at the La Tierra Villa Apartments on Tierra Drive and the suspect was on the run for several hours. Police say two men were arguing before one shot the other in the leg. Jaldell Riley, 28, was taken to University Health with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. The shooter, according to police, is Dana Combs, 19. He turned himself in to Shreveport Police and is now booked into the city jail on charges of attempted murder.
- The man killed in a shooting in the parking lot of County Market about 2:30am Sunday has been identified. He is Rolandreon Marquis Fischer, 25. Fischer wasn't the only one shot there. There were two others. The second man was shot in the inner thigh and a woman sitting in a car nearby was also hit in the hip and stomach. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
- The identity of the second person killed by gunfire Sunday in Shreveport has yet to be identified. It happened at the corner of Union Ave. and Earl St. around 1:45am Sunday. Police say the victim in this case was found dead in the back seat of a dark blue car. A witness called police after seeing the car sitting in the middle of the street with the doors wide open. All we know so far is that he's in his late teens.
- The first shooting of the day was about 1am on I-20 at Jewella Ave. Police say a man was shot in the elbow in the back seat of a car. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's suspected that the shooter used a rifle and witnesses reported a white 4-door Toyota at the scene.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about any of these crimes to call Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.
