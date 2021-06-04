HOMER, La. - The names have been released of two people who were killed in a crash Thursday evening in Claiborne Parish.
According to Louisiana State Police Troop G, Matthew Rushing, 27, of Keithville, and Jessie Watts, 31, of Minden died in the two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 79, south of Holly Springs Road. It happened just before 6 p.m.
Authorities say their initial investigation shows that a Chevrolet Cruz, driven by Rushing, was headed south on U.S. Hwy 79. At the same time, a Toyota Camry, driven by Watts, was northbound.
At some point, the Chevy crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with the Toyota.
Although Rushing was wearing his seat belt, he suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Watts, who was not wearing her seat belt, also died in the crash.
Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Troopers urge motorists to avoid all distractions while driving, such as cell phones, eating and drinking, or anything else that can divert your attention from the road. Also, while not all crashes are survivable, by buckling your seat belt you greatly increase your chance of survival if you are involved in a crash.
In 2021, Troop G has investigated 12 fatal crashes, resulting in 13 deaths.