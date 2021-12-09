IDABEL, Okla. - The McCurtain County community is in mourning after a crash claimed two lives there.
Walter Frey, 79, and Melinda Frey, 62, of Idabel died after their car crash into a truck on state Highway 37 west of Idabel on Wednesday afternoon.
The Frey's car was headed east and attempted to pass a truck that was stopped in the roadway. Troopers say the passenger side of the car struck the truck. Melinda Frey, the passenger, was trapped for nearly two hours before being freed by firefighters.
The truck driver was no injured