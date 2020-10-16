HOUMA, La. - Two people are dead after a plane crash in Terrehonne Parish on Friday.
According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, Water Patrol agents were dispatched to a report of a downed aircraft shortly before noon.
The sheriff told WDSU that the wreckage of a single-engine fixed wing aircraft was located near Lake Hatch east of Houma.
Patrol boats and airboats were utilized, and the bodies of two people were recovered and released to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner.
No other people were on board.
The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.