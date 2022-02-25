BATON ROUGE, La. - Two people were killed and two others were injured Friday in a drive-by shooting along Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge, the latest victims in a cycle of targeted violence plaguing the region.
The shootings occurred near a strip of restaurants and businesses outside the Mall of Louisiana, near Bluebonnet’s intersection with Interstate 10. Diners stared out of windows at the J. Alexander’s restaurant along the boulevard, taking in the frantic scene before them.
A body lay in the street, covered with a yellow tarp, and a woman knelt in a nearby field. A tan car rested in the neutral ground, with one side riddled with bullet holes. Another vehicle, believed to have been driven by the suspects, was still at the scene, too.
Police believe a third car was used to haul the shooter or shooters away.
As is their custom, police wouldn’t blame the shooting on gangs, but rather rival “groups.”
