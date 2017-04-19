Two brothers sentenced to federal prison Tuesday round out the original list of seven Mansfield residents indicted last year for their involvement in what parish authorities described as a homegrown criminal drug enterprise.
U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. sentenced Tyquario Derell Adams, 26, and Johnny Leroy Adams Jr., 28, both of Mansfield, to three years and 10 months in prison. They previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine.
The brothers will be on three years of supervised release when they are freed.
The Adams brothers, along with Ashton Bernard Shelton, 25, Makeith Ladale Robertson, 33, Antonio Tawarn Robertson, 36, Terrance D. Woods, 43, and Amanda Marie Garner, 33, were indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2016 on drug charges.
An undercover investigation led by the Tri-Parish Drug Task Force (made up of narcotics agents with the DeSoto, Sabine and Red River sheriffs’ offices) and the FBI Northwest Louisiana Violent Crimes Task Force led to the arrests.
Authorities said the defendants were recorded making plans to obtain and sell cocaine in the Mansfield area. About 1.5 kilograms was involved.
The seven identified themselves as “FMF” and were involved in a turf war over drug sales in and around the Mansfield area that led to increased street violence in the city, authorities said following the arrests.
Prison terms for four of the five who were previously sentenced are: 30 months for Makeith Robertson; 46 months for Shelton, 70 months for Woods and 36 months for Antonio Robertson. Garner was placed on probation for a year.
The government also seized money taken from Johnny Adams and Tyquario Adams during separate searches of two Mansfield residences. Court documents indicates $1,442 was taken from Johnny Adams in November 2015, and $6,225 was taken from Tyquario Adams on March 17, 2016.