MARSHALL, Texas -- Marshall police have arrested two Marshall men for the 2022 shooting that resulted in the death Jerrold Maze, Jr., 20.
Andrek Jakhob Williams, 21, and Iymahd Nikwane Anderson, 20, are charged with murder and remain in custody at the Harrison County Jail.
Maze was shot on April 4, 2022 in the 600 block of Holland Street and taken to the hospital via a private vehicle. Patrol officers found the car at the hospital and spoke to the driver, who said Maze, her passenger, had been shot multiple times by an unknown person wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.
Maze died at the hospital.
“It is great to see the cooperation between MPD, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies working together to seek justice for victims of senseless violence," Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.