SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have made separate arrests of men accused of sexually assaulting juveniles.
Calvin Johnson, 29, is charged with first-degree rape of a 2-year-old child.
Alfred Airam, 18, is charged with second-degree rape involving a 14-year-old.
Both men were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
Shreveport police said the special victims unit started investigating Johnson in May after receiving a complaint the young child was sexually assaulted. A forensic interview was conducted, and the child reportedly disclosed "disturbing details" of a sexual assault.
If convicted, Johnson could face up to life in prison. This offense also qualifies to be punishable by death due to the age of the victim.
SPD's sex crimes detectives arrested Airam the day a complaint was filed against him. The arrest was based on details disclosed by the teenage victim, police said.
If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.