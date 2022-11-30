GREENWOOD, La. - Greenwood police and Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating the theft of nine vehicles from the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Two suspects were arrested in the area of the auto auction just of Interstate 20 around 10 a.m.
Greenwood Police Chief Shayne Gibson said three of the stolen vehicle have been recovered.
Caddo deputies were questioning the two men about recent auto thefts from a nearby railyard.
Gibson is expected to release additional information about the thefts Wednesday afternoon.