CHOPIN, La. -- Two men were recently arrested in connection with the theft of copper from Roy O. Martin Plywood Plant in south Natchitoches Parish, according to Natchitoches Sheriff Stuart Wright.
Sammy D. Smith, 48, of Campti, and Elisha Jonas Barrow, 20, of Shasta Lake, Calif., were booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on Monday on charges of felony theft. Barrow is additionally charged with possession of marijuana and criminal trespassing. Both remain behind bars.
The theft was discovered Monday morning when plant supervisors reported a man trespassing where copper wiring and other metal items are stored at the plant on Highway 490. A deputy working security and plant supervisors identified the the man as Barrow.
They then found Smith, who was on nearby railroad tracks, and detained him until more deputies could get there.
Deputies found a 2008 Dodge Avenger with a California license plate parked on Emmanuel Road near Chopin. They reportedly saw marijuana in plain view so they did a search and seized the drugs, along with a large bundle of copper wire. The wire is valued over $750.
At the plant, deputies found wire strippers and a large duffel bag.
This is Smith's third time to be arrested in connection with copper thefts at the plant in the past couple of years. Neither Smith nor Barrow are employees there.
The investigation is continuing, and anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Det. Amber Shirley at 357-7830.