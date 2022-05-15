SHREVEPORT, La --- A man and his cousin were caught in an attempted drive-by shooting at their home at the corner of Parkridge street and Quilen Boulevard Sunday just before 1 p.m.
The man noticed what he said was his ex-girlfriend's black Ford Edge drive down the southbound lane of Quilen Boulevard.
A few minutes later the vehicle drove back through the northbound lane, when it came to a stop, and a man hopped out of the vehicle and started firing at the two men with a semi-automatic rifle.
The men say seven shots were fired in total, with two hitting the house, and none hitting them.
The vehicle, which the men say was driven by the ex-girlfriend, drove off with the shooter running the opposite direction.
The shooting is under investigation.