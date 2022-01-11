BENTON, La. - A Bossier Parish grand jury has returned two indictments in a second-degree murder case and one for first-degree rape.
Ramsey Akes, 23, of Bossier City was indicted for the shooting death of Cynthia Walker, 65, on Oct. 27.
Bossier City police investigated the case where Walker was found shot in the parking lot of Willis-Knighton Bossier. Walker was found laying partially under her vehicle, shot numerous times and unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
Police said Walker followed Akes there after he allegedly rear-ended her vehicle on Airline Drive.
Walker blocked Akes’ vehicle after he parked and got out with a club or a stick. That is when shots were fired. Walker was struck at least seven times. Police called it a case of road rage.
Akes is current out of jail on a $275,000 bond.
David Christopher McCart, 39, of Haughton was indicted for the first-degree rape of a female juvenile under the age of 13.
McCart also faces other charges for aggravated crimes against nature, possession of pornography involving juveniles and third-degree rape.
Bossier Parish sheriff's detectives along with Bossier City police investigated the rape case which took place over of a period of approximately two years and at different places throughout Bossier Parish.
McCart was booked into the Bossier Maximum Facility on Sept. 20. His bond totals $1.4 million.
“Both the Bossier City Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are to be commended for their diligent investigations in both of these cases," District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said. "These detectives do an outstanding job and always deliver a solid case to our office. We are happy with the grand jury’s decision and my office is eager to take these cases to trial.”