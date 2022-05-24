BOSSIER CITY, La. - The discovery of two bodies found early Tuesday morning inside a burning apartment in Bossier City are being investigated as a double homicide.
Authorities tell KTBS the two men were stabbed to death. One is in his mid 20s and the other, his mid 30s. The relationship between the two men is unknown. Their names have not yet been released.
Firefighters found the bodies after responding to a fire call in the 1600 block of Joey Lane off Shed Road around 5 a.m. Firefighters couldn't get anyone to answer the door so they broke open the door.
A fire appears to have been set to destroy evidence, authorities said.
During the investigating, a person of interest was located. No additional details were provided about that person.
The investigation is continuing with Bossier City Police and Bossier City Fire Department.