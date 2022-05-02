SHREVEPORT, La. -- Arrest warrants were issued Monday for two men in connection with a shooting Saturday that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for Elijah Williams, 22, and Thomas Office, 20, who are wanted for attempted first-degree murder.
Both were developed as suspects in the shooting that happened around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Prospect Street. Police found the victim in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot to the upper body.
Shreveport police investigators consider Williams and Office to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to the duo's arrest.