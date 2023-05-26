SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating two men accused separately of sexually assaulting juveniles.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Clifton Mosely, 45, and Cortez Lane, 41, both of Shreveport. Both are wanted on charges of molestation of a juvenile.
Shreveport police said Mosely is wanted for allegedly assaulting a juvenile who said she was 13 when it happened. The complaint was filed May 3.
A complaint was filed against Lane on April 17. The juvenile made the allegation in an interview with SPD's Special Victims Unit on April 20.
Anyone with information on either man's whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To stay anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.