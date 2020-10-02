RUSTON, La – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a $1,939,229 FEMA grant to support tornado-related repairs to J.C. Love Field, as well as softball and soccer facilities, at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston.
“Last year, powerful tornadoes struck Louisiana Tech’s campus. This grant will help rebuild J.C. Love Field to get the Bulldogs back in the game and ready to add to their winning record,” said Kennedy.
On April 25, 2019, Louisiana Tech’s sports facilities suffered heavy damage from the severe tornadoes that hit northern Louisiana. This funding is authorized by the Robert T. Stafford Act.