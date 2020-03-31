BOSSIER CITY, La. -- More than $2 million in relief grants to address needs related to COVID-19 is headed to Shreveport and Bossier City, U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson announced Tuesday in a news release.
The grants are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congress approved last week.
The majority of the funds – $1.1 million for Shreveport and $317,000 for Bossier City – will be awarded in the form of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). These grants can used for a variety of activities, including constructing testing or treatment facilities, converting buildings to accommodate patients, and expanding local businesses’ capacity to manufacture medical supplies.
The remaining $564,000 will go to support Shreveport’s efforts to limit the spread of the virus among the homeless population and to help reduce increases in homelessness due to financial distress.
“I’m encouraged to the see the resources we’ve been fighting so hard for in Washington finally getting into the hands of Louisianians. These funds will empower our local officials, businesses, and nonprofits to expand their already heroic efforts to support our health care providers and communities during this pandemic. My thanks to the Trump administration and the Department of Housing and Urban Development for their support in our state’s ongoing fight against the coronavirus," Johnson said in a statement.