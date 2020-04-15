MINDEN, La. — Two City of Minden street department workers have tested positive for COVID-19. Roughly 10 others may have been exposed to the virus.
Minden Mayor Terry Gardner confirmed the reports to KTBS Wednesday, roughly one week after a pair of employees tested positive for the virus.
Nine of the 10 other street department employees, who were possibly exposed to the virus as a result of close contact with infected workers, received negative COVID-19 test results early Wednesday after the city sent the entire department for testing days ago.
Those employees who tested negative were expected to return to work around noon today. As a precautionary measure, the workers will be required to wear face masks and gloves.
Gardner said the one part-time street department worker who failed to report for COVID-19 testing, will remain off from work for 14 days as a precautionary measure. All street department equipment, vehicles and office spaces have been thoroughly sanitized, according to Gardner.
The city has a number preventative measures and protocols in place including department isolations, the wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizers and disinfectants.
“We are ahead of the curve as far as protocol. … All departments are equipped. … We are probably more proactive than some other cities,” said Gardner. “We go above and beyond to protect our employees. We are a family."
District D Councilman Keith Beard said he had not heard of city workers testing positive for COVID-19. Neither had District B Councilwoman Terika Williams-Walker.
Attempts to reach Councilwoman Pam Bloxom (District E) and Councilman Vincen Bradford (District C) were unsuccessful Wednesday.
“No, I was not. The mayor has not made me aware of anything as it pertains to the city of Minden and COVID-19,” Walker told KTBS.
“Oftentimes the citizens think we have knowledge about certain situations and decisions that are made but in all actuality we find out information at the same time they (the citizens) find out,” she said.