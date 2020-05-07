UPDATE posted 4:13 p.m. May 7
MINDEN, La. -- Two Minden council members continued their absences at Thursday's special called meeting.
That's the third meeting this week and fourth consecutive meeting not attended by council members Terika Williams-Walker and Vincen Bradford.
Mayor Terry Gardner said Bradford notified him by email that he had other plans. Walker did not respond to an email about her attendance nor did she answer a call to her phone made from the meeting chambers.
Gardner has called yet another special meeting for 10 a.m. Monday to see if a "fresh start to the week" will encourage their attendance.
Both missed Monday's 5:30 p.m. regular meeting and Wednesday's 1 p.m. special meeting. They also did not show up for the April 6 regular meeting.
ORIGINAL STORY posted 3:59 p.m. May 6
MINDEN, La. – Holding a special Minden City Council meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday wasn’t the key to getting two absentee council members to attend. So Mayor Terry Gardner said he’ll try 4 p.m. Thursday to see if that makes a difference.
Meanwhile, necessary decisions that need to be made are at a standstill as the two council members – Terika Wiliams-Walker and Vincen Bradford – continue to be no-shows at regular and special meetings.
Gardner and council members Keith Beard and Pam Bloxom sat at a distance around the table in the Pelican Conference Room at City Hall for a few minutes Wednesday to see if Walker and Bradford would show up or call.
Gardner said he received an email response from Bradford saying he had other plans and wouldn’t attend. Walker responded, “Thanks,” to the email, Gardner said, and did not commit to attending.
Gardner asked administrative assistant Wanda Pittman to call Walker. There was no answer.
Beard pointed out that the virtual meetings make it easy for anyone to call in while they are driving or doing other things and still participate in the meetings.
This was the third consecutive absence since April for Walker and Bradford, who up until this point only had few sporadic absences from meetings over the years, Bloxom said.
“It’s hard to run a city when a city council won’t show up,” Gardner said.
One of the pressing needs is appointment of someone to fill the District A vacancy to replace former councilman Herbert Taylor III, who resigned last month after his residency was questioned in a lawsuit filed by the district attorney.
A former councilman was appointed by the governor then withdrawn after it was determined the council still has the authority to make the appointment itself. Gardner has not said who he is recommending for the slot.
Another matter is Gardner’s recommended termination of city attorney Charles Minifield. But as of Wednesday, that appears to have been decided.
Minifield submitted a letter of retirement to Gardner, saying his last day of employment will be May 31.
Gardner has recommended Jimmy Wayne “Jimbo” Yocom Jr. as the new city attorney.
In other matters, a mayor pro tem is needed, and the employment of a police officer and firefighter are awaiting approval. Bloxom apologized to the two prospective employees for having to wait for council action.
Gardner said a grant application for airport improvements also requires action in June. And a special election needs to be called to permanently fill the District A seat.